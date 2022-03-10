Watch
How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed after two years?

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin/AP
How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed after two years? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Posted at 7:21 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 07:21:58-05

Two years after the pandemic began, more countries are shifting toward a return to normal and learning to live with the virus.

Safe and effective vaccines have been developed and experts know a lot more about how to keep the coronavirus under control since it emerged in late 2019.

Some questions remain about the virus. Studies are underway to better understand long COVID-19, which can persist for months after an initial infection.

And scientists are on the lookout for the next fast-spreading variant.

