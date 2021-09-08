Health officials urge flu shot ahead of expected spike this season

Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots now.

This comes as hospitals nationwide report the overwhelming numbers of patients with COVID-19.

The push to get flu shots as soon as possible comes as doctors warn that this flu season is expected to be much worse than last year.

Last year’s flu season was minimal to non-existent due to the number of people staying at home and wearing masks.

However, with more people interacting this fall, the number of flu cases is expected to climb.

“Because of all the masks and because of all the precautions we basically did not have a flu season,” said Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist in West Palm Beach. “However, what that means is that we'll have more people who are more susceptible to influenza.”

According to the CDC, September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated.

Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.

“As people start interacting more, we certainly could see the return of influenza,” said Dr. Dodson.

While you can get the flu at any time during the year, the fall officially marks the beginning of the flu season, since cases start to rise in October, peak between December and February, and usually taper off by May.

Check with your physician, your county health department, or click here to use one of the convenient locators to schedule your flu vaccine.