Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Experienced scratchy throat, but is 'feeling fine otherwise'
Obama to deliver on-camera remarks regarding George Floyd, ongoing protests
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
President Barack Obama gestures during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) )
Obama to deliver on-camera remarks regarding George Floyd, ongoing protests
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 17:14:43-04

Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama, 60, tweeted Sunday that he tested positive and had experienced a scratchy throat for a couple days, but was "feeling fine otherwise."

He said both he and his wife Michelle Obama were fully vaccinated and boosted and that Michelle has tested negative.

He urged the public to "get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News