Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19.
Obama, 60, tweeted Sunday that he tested positive and had experienced a scratchy throat for a couple days, but was "feeling fine otherwise."
He said both he and his wife Michelle Obama were fully vaccinated and boosted and that Michelle has tested negative.
He urged the public to "get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down."
I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022
