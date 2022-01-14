Florida's coronavirus deaths spike to 470 in week; cases up 7.7% to 429,311

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose in one week from 184 to 470, the most since early November as two other key indicators are slowing one month into spread of the omicron variant: cases rose 7.7% to a record 429,311, including 58,061 Friday, with Palm Beach County down 10%, and the positivity rate dropped to 29.3% from 31.2% with Palm Beach County dropping to 29.7%.

Hospitalizations are up 29.6% to 11,552 with last week rising 81.4%, the most in four months and more than half from the record in the summer. Tests are at all-time high of more than 200,000 daily.

Deaths rose to a cumulative 63,158, which is third in the nation. The increased deaths, which surpassed 467 on Nov. 26 and are the most since 664 Nov. 5, far below the record of 2,448 during the delta surge on Sept. 10, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

For comparison purposes, the first fourth months of the pandemic in Florida in 2020 had 400,000 cases. The entire United States had under 400,000 cases in a week in late July.

The cumulative cases total is 4,992,265 behind California with 6,416,171and Texas with 5,402,259. On Aug. 19, Florida surpassed 3 million and it was March 27 with 2 million and Dec. 2, 2020 for the first million. The first cases were reported in Florida on March 1, 2020.

The first-time positivity rate rate was 2.6% fiv3e weeks ago with the record low 2.1% earlier .Before the spike, the last time it was above the 5% target rate was 6.6% on Sept. 24. The overall first-time positivity rate is 24.8% compared with 23.2% the week earlier.

The state reported 18% of youths 5-11 have been vaccinated, up from 16% the week earlier. The state listed vaccination data for those 5-11 is 303,387 compared with 278,045 one week earlier. Nearly seven of eight adults (87.1%) have at least one vaccination shot and those 12 and older at 85.2%.

The state reported there are 32 deaths under 16 (rise of one) and 662,803 cases (597,523 previous week) and 16-29 there have been 445 deaths (increase of four) and 1,142,183 cases (1,052,533 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 47,101 deaths (46,740 previous week), which is 74.6% of total and 622,681 cases (566,718previous week), which is 12.5% of total.

Cases

Generally, at-home rapid tests are not reported to agencies. The state didn't give any details on the processing of tests from labs, including whether there was a backlog because of the holiday weekend.

The new daily cases record was 77,097. Two other time cases exceeded 70,000: 71,746 two days ago and 76,791 posted Jan. 7.

The state since June 4 has not released daily data, though information goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just 32 days ago the daily increase was 1,947. Five weeks ago the entire weekly cases total was 13,452 . The previous record for increase in the state was 152,760 18 weeks ago.

One week ago the weekly increase was 396,562. On Nov. 30 the weekly 9,792 increase was the lowest since the state went to weekly reports on June 4.

The new cases in the state over one week were 430,297, one week after 397,114, three weeks after 125,201 and seven weeks after 9,663, the lowest since the state week to weekly reports, which is different than the increase because of revisions.

During the surge from the delta variant, the daily record was 27,668 on Aug. 26.

With the omicron spreading worldwide in the past month, Florida's cases have climbed exponentially.

Twice week a CDC revises new daily cases in data provided by the state.

Only 684 cases were reported on Nov. 26.

Deaths

The state set a record for most deaths in one day: 426 on Aug. 27. Until the recent spike, the record was 242 on Aug. 4, 2020.

The record increase was 276 on Aug. 11 when the state was giving daily reports.

Until Friday's report 16 weeks ago, deaths had surpassed 2,000 four weeks in a row: 2,340 after 2,468, 2,448, 2,345.

The state listed 111 deaths occurred in the past week with 44 the previous week and 433 15 weeks ago.

The CDC is now only reflecting the date of occurrence for cases and deaths rather than when reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take several days or even weeks for the state to receive a report of a death.

The state has never listed increases on its since disbanded website and reports as media outlets, including WPTV, did the math each day.

Counties

All Florida counties' level of coronavirus transmission are listed as high, according to the CDC.

Okeechobee is tied with Union with the highest posivity rate at 40.7%. St. Lucie is at 39.7%.

Palm Beach County: Cases: 324,255 residents (26,918 new, 29,167 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 29.7% (33.6 past week, 6.5% four weeks ago).

St. Lucie County: Cases: 62,521 residents (5,619 new, 4,733 past week). First-timepositivity in past week: 38.6% (past week 39.7%, four weeks ago 3.5%).

Martin County: Cases: 27,099 residents (2,5`15 new, 2,298 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 34.2% (34.4% previous week, four weeks ago 3.8%).

Indian River County: Cases: 27,002 residents (2,255 new, 1,407 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 31.3% (previous week 25.9%, 3.4% four weeks ago).

Okeechobee County: 9,112 residents (839 new, 600 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 40.7% (previous week 37.0%, 2.1% four weeks ago).

Broward County: Cases: 538,332 residents (48,216 new, 50,315 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 28.1% (previous week 33.5%, 6.9% four weeks ago).

Miami-Dade County: 1,051,508 residents (93,866 new, 110,806 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 31.3% (previous 25.3%, 7.0% four weeks ago).

Tests

Florida has reported 49,013,252 tests through Jan. 7 with California No. 1 at 109,539,884. Some people have taken more than one test.

In one week, there were 1,284,588 tests, which is 183,512 daily. The daily record for tests was 260,511 on Jan. 3 with the most redent Jan. 6 at 200,631. 8.

The state doesn't include test data in its weekly reports.

National/world

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.3% (down 0.1) including 7.6% for 64 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 1.9% for 60-64. It is 1.3% in the United States and 1.7% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 2,903 (13th in nation), U.S. 2,608, world 711.5. Mississippi is first at 3,570, Arizona second at 3,444, Alabama third at 3,394, New Jersey fourth 3,373. New York, which had been second for most of the pandemic behind New Jersey, is now sixth at 3,192, behind Louisiana at 3,256.

Florida's deaths are 7.5% of the total in the U.S. total and 7.8% of the cases. The state comprises 6.6% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 23.2% of the state's 21.48 million population, third in cases per million behind No. 1 Rhode Island and No. 2 North Dakota.. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh among states at 2,004.4 (one week after fifth at 1,859.9) with Rhode Island No. 1 at 3,192,2, New York No. 2 at 2,715,9, Delaware third at 2,350,.3, Massachusetts fourth at 2,333.7, New Jersey fifth 2,196.4, California sixth at 2,090,3, Utah seventh at 2,078.6, according to the CDC. The rest of New York is 1,964.9.

Florida cases in the past week are third behind California's 825,935 and New York's 436,513, including 229,098 in the city and 217,415 elsewhere. Illinois is fourth with 220,467, Pennsylvania fifth with 200,225.

On Friday, California reported 119,264 cases, behind the national record 143,290 Tuesday.

New York reported 49,027 cases Friday compared with the record 90,132 six days ago and is fourth overral 4,408,210.at

Texas gained 58,874 cases, after a record 75,917 Tuesday

These are other records in the past week: Illinois 44,089, Pennsylvania 33,650, Ohio 20,598, Georgia 26,033, North Carolina 44,833, New Jersey 33,469, Tennessee 17,644, Arizona 18,783, Massachusetts 30,805, Indiana 16,563, Virginia 19,836, Wisconsin 13,004, Missouri 16,216, South Carolina 14,764, Minnesota 29,847, Colorado 22,058, Washington 19,150, Alabama 12,972, Louisiana 17,592, Kentucly 10,970), Maryland 12,945, Oklahoma 10,502, Utah 12,990, Iowa 7,423, Arkansas 12,990, Connecticut 10,602, Mississippi 8,356, Nevada 7,382, Oregon 10,433, New Mexico 6,830, Nebraska 5,041, West Virginia 5,457, Idaho 2,821, Rhode Island 6,549, New Hampshire 4,135, Delaware 4,493, Montana 2,216, South Dakota 2,708, North Dakota 2,915, Alaska 2,414, Maine 2,147, Hawaii 4,789, Wyoming 1,662, Vermont 2,007. Michigan (2,3460 two days) and Kansas (11,120 two days) don't report data daily.

The U.S. overall reported a record 875,915 cases Thursday with the record 1,344,289 Monday, according to the CDC.

World figures are also skyrocketing, including record 3,289,751 Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info. These are the records since the omicron spike: France 368,149, Italy 220,532, Britain 218,724, Spain 161,688, Argentina 134,439, Germany 93,154, Turkey 77,722, Australia 153,968, Greece 50,126, Canada 55,350.

California has the most death at76,940, adding 136 Friday with Texas second at 75,783 with an additional 133. New York gained a U.S.-high 221, one day after 313, the most since early in the pandemic, for a total of 61,433 in fourth.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations decreased by 28 in one day from 11,590, the most since 11,701 Sept. 12

The record low is 1,228 Nov. 29 with the highest 17,295 Aug. 29.

Of the 259 hospitals reporting, 19.81% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 49,257 (83.15%). The previous day 256 hospitals reported.

In the U.S.. hospitalizations rose to a record 157,272 (20.49%) from 155,935 in one day. Until the spike record was 142,315 on Jan. 14 last year. The high during the delta surge was 103,896 Sept. 1.

Florida is fourth in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with California first with 13,570 (20.78%), New York second with 13,210 (27.71%), Texas third with 12,914 (19.19%), Pennsylvania fifth with 8,196 (26.68%), Illinois sixth with 7,300 (23.06%), Ohio seventh with 7,118 (23.45%).

Vaccinations

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 87.1% of Florida's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (15,026,940 and 74.3% fully vaccinated (12,806,914. President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 86.8%. Totally vaccinated is 73.5%. Boosters for those eligible 18 and older: 41.0%.

In addition, the CDC is now capping percentages at 95%.

Forty-seven states achieving the 70% standard (Idaho added in past week) are New Hampshire (95.0%), Massachusetts (95.0%), Connecticut (95.0%), Vermont (95.0%), Rhode Island (95.0%), New Jersey (95.0%), Maine (95.0%), California (95.0%), New York (95.0%), Hawaii (94.8%), New Mexico (94.7%), Maryland (93.2%), North Carolina (92.4%), Pennsylvania (92.4%), Virginia (91.5%), Delaware (90.2%), Washington (88.1%), Florida (87.1%), South Dakota (86.6%), Colorado (86.6%), Oregon (85.1%), Illinois (83.5%), Kansas (83.8%), Nevada (83.8%), Minnesota (83.4%), Utah (83.1%), Oklahoma (81.5%), Texas (80.7%), Wisconsin (80.0%), Nebraska (79.8%), Arizona (79.4), Alaska (77.8%), Iowa (77.4%), North Dakota (75.6%), Arkansas (75.3%), South Carolina (75.2%), Kentucky (74.9%), Michigan (74.7%), Missouri (74.4%), Georgia (74.1%), Montana (73.0%), West Virginia (72.8%), Ohio (71.8%), Alabama (71.3%), Tennessee (70.7%), Louisiana (70.3%), Idaho (70.0%).

The four worst percentages: Wyoming 68.0%, Mississippi at 68.4%, Indiana at 69.8%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Guam (95.0%), Republic of Pau (95.0%), District of Columbia (95.0%), Puerto Rico (95.0), American Samoa (95.0%), Northern Mariana Islands (95.0%).

The CDC is now listing percentages for those 5 and older: In Florida one shot 16,251225 ,(79.9%) and fully vaccinated 13,753,218 (67.6%) in Florida

For those 12 and older in Florida, 85.2% had at least one dose (15,933,688) and the complete series is 72.5% (13,553,319).

For the total population, the percentage is 75.7% (16,259,156) and the complete series is 64.0% (13,754,878).

The state considers fully vaccinated two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one for Johnson & Johnson.

In boosters, 37.2% of adults in Florida (4,762,986) and 41.0% in the United States (77,733,753) have been vaccinated.

