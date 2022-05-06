WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths are among the lowest since the pandemic though cases have jumped nearly three times in four weeks at the highest level since February, the first-time positivity rate is significantly above the target 5% and hospitalizations are up nearly 30% from a record-keeping low April 11.

The Florida State Health Department published its fourth bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Deaths: 74,070, which is an increase of 230 for two weeks (115 week) after 292 two weeks ago, 511 four weeks ago, 1,167 six weeks ago. When the state was on weekly reports, it was 288 on Jan. 7, 162 Dec. 31 and 122 Dec. 24. Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, cases rose 1077 in one week seven days after 125. The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27.

The number of deaths among those under 16 rose by 1 to 43 staying at that number for five weeks with 55,805 55,623 among those 65 and older, a rise of 182 (79.1% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28, is third behind California at 89,851 and Texas at 86,619. California reported the most deaths in the past week at 393 followed by Arizona 238, Kentucky 195, Georgia 163. New York, which one time at the most deaths, reported an additional 121.. Florida is 13th in deaths per million at 3,447 with Maryland No. 1 at 2,396.

Cases: 5,958,618, which includes 32,981 new ones in the past week, 28,534 one week ago 20,786 two weeks ago, 15,606 three weeks ago, 11,394 four weeks ago, 10,115 five weeks ago, 8,745 six weeks ago, 8,040 seven weeks ago, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. Infections also rose 59,580 for two weeks (29,790) two weeks after 28,371. Seven weeks ago the weekly gain of 10,211 was lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891Nov. 19 before the omicron surge. New cases and increases are different because of revisions.

The seven-day rolling daily average is 4,711, the most since 4,765 Feb. 22. The figure 1,127 is March 22 is the lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020; The record: 65,277 Jan. 11 (456,946 in a week.

On Friday, 6,027 cases were posted with 6,460 Thursday, the most since 8,896 Feb. 12. A week is was 4,657. The 664 March 21 is least since 287 Nov. 8. The record was 76,609 Jan. 8.

Florida, which passed 5 million cases on Dec. 28, ranks third in the past week behind New York with 57,523 and California 48,033. Florida is ninth in cases per million with 279,202 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 3,345.. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,654,420 and Texas with 6,756,355..

Positivity rate: 9.0% with 7.4% a week ago, 6.1% two weeks ago, 4.9% three weeks ago, 3.8% four weeks ago and 1.9 % seven weeks ago, the least since the state went to weekly reports. The record was 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5% with Palm Beach County at 9.2% (two weeks ago 7.9%), St. Lucie 6.6 (5.1% two weeks ago), Martin 7.4% (5.3% two weeks ago), Indian River 7.4% (7.0% two weeks ago), Okeechobee 1.0%, which is the least in the state (1.2% two weeks ago, Broward 9.7% (5.8% two weeks ago, Miami-Dade 9.1% (6.5% two weeks ago). Counties under 2%: Lafayette 1.8%, Holmes 1.9%. Highest county: Jefferson 12.1%

In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was 0.62% one day for an weekly average of 2.82%.

Hospitalizations: 1,303 with coronavirus (2.21% capacity) with 1,137 a week ago and 892 April 11, the lowest since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. The record was 17,295 (2.35%) on Aug. 29 during the delta variant surge. Florida is third behind New York and Californi. In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 19,090 for covid (2.52%), one week ago 17,870 and record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: More than nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (90.8%), two weeks after week after 90.5 % with 77.0% fully vaccinated and 42.8% a booster. Among children 5-11, 23% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 89.1% of adults, two doses 76.2%. For boosters, 59.5% of adutls and 67.8% 65 and older have received a dose with those only 50 and older eligible.

Every state has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population. The CDC is now capping the percentages at 95

Tests: 305,981 in the past week (43,712 daily) daily) compared with 257,564 one week ago (36,795 daily) with 49,043 daily most recently April 29 and record 278,528 Jan. 3.

WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.

