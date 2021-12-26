WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida reported 32,580 daily coronavirus cases, breaking the state record for the second day in a week, according to data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported 31,758 infections, passing the former record of 27,699 new cases during the height of the delta variant. On Thursday 31,758 were posted.

In all, 3,897,138 cases of residents have been reported, which is third behind California at and California at 4,990,016 and Texas at 4,4578,359, according to those states' websites, which have not been updated since Thursday. Florida reports daily figures on its website.

In its weekly report Friday, the state's infections increased 124,861 over seven days, which is around 4.5 times as much as the previous week of 28,841. Three weeks ago the rise was 10,663, which was the fewest since the state went to weekly reports June 4.

The new cases in the state over one week were 125,201, one week after 29,568, two weeks after 13,530 and four weeks after 9,663, the lowest since the state week to weekly reports, which is different than the increase because of revisions.

With the omicron spreading worldwide in the past month, Florida's cases have climbed exponentially from 1,948 12 days ago to 3,030, 4,104, 6,835, 8,785, 10,284, 10,115, 10,115, 16,049, 20,178, 26,811, 31,758. Twice week a CDC revises new daily cases in data provided by the state.

On Friday, New York reported a state-record 44,431 cases, shattering the mark of 38,835 the day before. Until the surge the record was 19,578 on Jan. 8.

The state's death toll stands at 62,342 with an incease of 122 in a week, among the lowest since the pandemic and 194 one week ago. California is No. 1 with 75,461and Texas No. 2 with 74,092.

In the state report, the positivity rate climbed to 13.85% from 5.4% with the target rate 5 percent. Palm Beach County's rate was 17.1%.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have have risen to 2,261 with a 4.18% of the 246 beds occupied with the virus. That is the most since Oct. 26 with 2,323 (4.28%). Friday's rise was 2,191 and one week ago it was 1,492.

The record high is 17,295 (29.35% occupany) on Aug. 29 and the low is 1,228 (2.24% on Nov. 29.

Total beds in use at the hospitals: 40,458 at 73.68%.