Florida surpasses 2 million cases, rising by 5,105; deaths increase 62 after 53 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million, joining California and Texas to reach the milestone, including a rise of 5,105 after 5,140 the day before, and deaths rose by 62 after 53 Friday and four days in a row under triple digits, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 17 each were people 85 and older and 9 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 1 as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 2: all in St. Lucie. Okeechobee didn't go up for the 12th day in a row.

Texas was the only state to post triple-digit deaths increases Saturday. Increased U.S. deaths: 7716. Increased cases: 53,722.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 112,184, one day after 121,441 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.39 percent, one day after 5.01 and 4.84 March 11, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, two-week high of a 6.18 fivedays ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.27 percent, one day after 4.84 and, five days after a two-week high of 6.72.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.08 percent, one day after 6.36, two days after 6.17 the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, four days after a two-week high of 8.91 percent and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,004,362 including 127,830 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million 21 days ago on Saturday, Feb. 27, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 380 days, the death toll has reached 32,713, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,337, which rose by 2 to 624.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 one week ago Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths rose by 80 last Saturday.

Until Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the increase of 59 one week ago Wednesday was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,596 from 2,595 after 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 8 to 5,724 and Broward is third at 2,591 with 11 more.

St. Lucie rose to 569 from 567, Martin stayed at 299, Indian River at 275 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,577 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,524 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,263 (5 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,218 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 8 Orange 1,161 (2 increase) and No. 9 Lee 906 (no change).

With a net increase of 22 deaths in South Florida of the 62 state total, which is 356.0 percent, there are 12,137, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 488, an average of 70 and 1.5 percent, compared with 605 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 50 over seven days for 2.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.4 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,040, which is different than the 5,406 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Saturday cases rose by 5,244.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. One Monday ago: 3,312. Feb. 15: 3,615.On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 23.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,275 with 1,235 new cases compared with 961 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 339 one day after 370 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 692, St. Lucie 47, Martin 18, Indian River 14 and Okeechobee 8. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 433,452 and Broward is second at 207,580, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,354 for an average of 4,479 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 32,212 for an average of 4,602. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,206 per day in 385 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 10th at 143.2 with New Jersey No. 1 at 304.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 108 on Feb. 18.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 192 compared with 112 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,853 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 64. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,272,104 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.7 percent (one day after 5.81, two days after two-week high 9.21, two-week low 5.58 March 11). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.79 percent (day ago 5.44, two-week high 7.19 five days ago, two-week low 5.3 March 9).

St. Lucie: two-week low 5.2 percent (day ago 5.32, two-week high 9.82 March 10). Martin: 3.13 percent (day ago 5.51, two-week low 2.32 March 12, two-week high 5.83 March 10). Indian River: 2.98 percent (day ago 3.62, two-week high 5.43 four days ago, two-week low 2.93 six days ago). Okeechobee: two-week high 10.67 percent on 77 tests (day ago 3.64 on 106 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests March 6).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,524 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,676, world 349.1. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,554 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,717. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 174 (1 decrease in data revision).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,344 (17 increase)

Infant to 4: 39,600 cases (142 increase), 547 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 123,641 cases (433 increase), 531 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,412.197 of the 1,967,372 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,959 1 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,671,803 cases. Fatalities 5,462 (12 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,721 (81 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,291 (61 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,265 (45 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,186 (39 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,468 (24 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,389 (36 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,721 (11 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,753 (10 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 918 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,161 (8 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 83,381 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 82,202 That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,383 (10 increase). Martin 726 (5 more), St. Lucie 1,591 (5 increase), Indian River 796 (2 more), Okeechobee 395 (3 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,933 are residents and staff of long-term care (9 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,048 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 996 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 541,914 Saturday 771 increase, seven days ago 1,725. Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 7,598 (1.4 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 56,072 (45 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,401 (66 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,354 (U.S.-high 119 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,774 33 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 31 increase, No. 7 Illinois 25, No. 8 Georgia 50, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 47.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 42, No. 11 Massachusetts 29. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,600.

Cases

Total 29,783,722 Saturday (53,722 increase, seven days ago 53,215, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,541,928 (3,107 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,743,179 (3,794 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,773,378 (U.S.-high 7,623 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,220,432 (3,107 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,413, No. 10 New Jersey 3,990.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,721,513 Saturday (8,209 increase, seven days ago 8,313. The U.S. represented 9.6 percent of increase and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 61,365 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 123,429,711 (507,856 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 454,799).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 292,856 (2,331 increase, record 2,736 Wednesday). Cases `11,950,459 (73,450 increase, record 90,830 Wednesday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 197,827 (608 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,193,639 (5,729 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 159,558 (188 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,555,284 (40,953, most since Nov. 29, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,656 new deaths, 198,048new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,122 (96 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,291,271 (5,587 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 104,642 (402 increase, record 993). Cases 23,832 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 94,659 (392 increase, record 635). Cases 4,447,570 (9,632 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 92,167 (185 increase, record 1,437). Cases 35,345 increase, Thursday record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 75,196 (123 increase, record 1,244. Cases 13,665 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,910 (no data, 117 increase Thursday record 996). Cases 6,216 Thursday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 49,159 (349 increase, record 674). Cases 26,405 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,082 deaths (47 increase, record 839. Cases 1,378 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,643 (26 increase, record 257). Cases 3,452 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8,830 (19 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,517 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 increase Sunday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,696 (3 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 456 increase, record 1,241.

