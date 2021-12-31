Florida reports 75,962 coronavirus cases, shattering daily record for third day in row

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's 75,962 new daily coronavirus cases shattered the state record for residents the fourth day in a row, one day after 58,013 and were part of a weekly climb of 298,580 as the omicron variant spreads, according to data submitted to the submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Also, hospitalizations have risen to 4,933, the highest in three months but far from the record.

The death toll has risen by 133 in one week with the state to give a weekly update later Friday.

Just 18 days ago the daily increase was 1,947. The record daily increase represents 5.6 times the entire 13,452 weekly new cases total three weeks ago.

During the surge from the delta variant, the record was 27,668 on Aug. 26. In revised data from the CDC posted Thursday, that record was broken with 32,196 posted one week ago Friday, then 27,939 Saturday, 20,075 Sunday, 29,129 Monday, record 33,567 Tuesday, 52,995 record Wednesday, 58,013 record Thursday.

The one-week daily average is a record 42,654

The cumulative total is 4,165,962 behind California with 5,135,071 reported Thursday and Texas with 4,561,037. On Aug. 19, Florida surpassed 3 million and it was March 27 with 2 million and Dec. 2, 2020 for the first million. The first cases were reported in Florida on March 1, 2020.

Generally, at-home rapid tests are not reported to agencies.

Deaths rose to 62,480, which is a 91 three-day increase in data posted Thursday. Last week's three-day rise was 66.

The state, which stopped issuing daily reports on June 4, didn't give any details on the processing of tests from labs, including whether there was a backlog because of the holiday weekend.

With the omicron spreading worldwide in the past month, Florida's cases have climbed exponentially from 1,947 18 days ago to 3,029, 4,104, 6,832, 8,785, 10,144, 10,942, 10,942, 14,978, 21,013, 27,978, 32,197, 27.939, 20,975, 29,129, 33,567, 52,995, 58,013, 95,962. Twice week a CDC revises new daily cases in data provided by the state.

The last lowest cases daily total was 1,224 on Nov. 27, with the previous 1,191 June 9, 2020.

One week ago, 32,196cases were reported. Since then there have been a record 298,580 infections.

The previous week it was 128,193. So that is a 2.3 times rise.

In the past week in data through Thursday, Florida is second behind New York's 322,382 including 208,769 in the city and 113,613 elsewhere. California is third with 1348,200, New Jersey fourth with 122,142, Illinois fifth with 116,802, Texas sixth with 100,554.

On Thursday, New York reported a national-record 74,207 cases, one day after 67,090. California's state record is 61,016 on Jan. 1 with 37,673 reported Thursday. Texas' mark is 34,425 on Sept. 8 with an additional 15,600 Thursday.

Other states setting records Thursday are Illinois (30,386), New Jersey (27,975), Georgia (24,420), Massachusetts (21,137), Pennsylvania (19,436), North Carolina (18,571), Maryland (14,316), Tennessee (13,508), Virginia (13,500), Louisiana (12,467), Indiana (12,020), Wisconsin (8,905), Colorado (8,904), Alabama (8,256), Missouri (8,143), Connecticut (7,704), Arkansas (4,978), Rhode Island (3,918), Hawaii (3,484), Delaware (19,54), Vermont (1,371). Setting a record Wednesday was Ohio (20,320) with the most recent 19,774. Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky didn't report data Thursday.

The U.S. overall reported a record 486,428 cases, according to the CDC.

World figures are also skyrocketing, including a world daily record 1,874,615 , according to Worldometers.info Several world powers set records Thursday: Britain at 189,213 (population 68.4 million), Spain at 161,688 (population 46.8 million), Italy at 126,888 (population 603 million). France had 206,243 compared with record 208,999 day before (population 65.5 million). And Canada had a record39,826 (population 38.2 million).

Florida reached 946,279 tests in the past week through Thursday, which comes to 135,283 daily. The record was 150,587 on Dec. 23 of last year.

Pennsylvania posted the most new deaths in the past week, 713. Ohio added 503, followed by Illinois 426, Tennessee 399, Texas 398.

California has the most deaths at 75,738 followed by Texas at 74,491. New York is fourth behind Florida at 59434.

The CDC reported 1,539 deaths Thursday, one day after 2,092, which is the most since 2,230 Oct. 8. The world increase was 6,758, far below the record 17,540 on Jan. 27.

All seven South Florida counties' level of coronavirus transmission are listed as high, according to the CDC.

Positivity rates are 27.35% in Broward County, 24.77% in Miami-Dade 21.01% in Palm Beach County, 17.99% in Martin, 17.75 in St. Lucie, 13.87 in Okeechobee, 8.58 in Indian River.

Earlier this week, the CDC released the weekly death for each of the counties. Palm Beach County rose by 1 to 4,322, Martin by 2 to 523, St. Lucie by 1 to 1,047, Indian River none to 570, Okeechobee none to 163, Broward 12 to 4,978 and Miami-Dade 26 to a state-high 9,234.

Hospitalizations also are rising. In one day in Florida, they went up 500 to 4,933, the most since 4,973 Oct. 3. The previous day the rise was 597, two days ago 688 and 842 three days ago. One week ago there were 2,191 so the amount has gone up about 2.5 times.

The record low is 1,228 Nov. 29 with the highest 17,295 Aug. 29.

Of the 260 hospitals reporting, 8.69% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 44,971 (78.02%). The previous day 257 hospitals reported.

In the U.S.. hospitalizations rose to 95,450 (12.63%) from 90,732 in one day. During the height of the delta surge hospitalizations surpassed 100,000.

