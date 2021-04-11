State reports 7 more deaths amid data revisions; cases' increase 5,520 day after 6,906

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 7, the lowest since 5 on Sept. 28, though several counties' fatalities declined in data revision and one day after 46. Cases increased by 5,520, after three days above 6,000, including 6,904 Saturday, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon. Also, daily tests were below 100,000 after three in six digits.

Of the increased deaths reported Sunday, 2 fewer were people 85 and older and long-term facilities dropped by 11.

Palm Beach County's deaths decreased by 2 and in third place 30 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast decreased by 3 -- 3 fewer in St. Lucie and 1 in Martin with gain of 1 in Indian. Okeechobee didn't change.

The state health department frequently removes deaths as caused by coronavirus upon a review of medical records.

Only California reported a triple-digit deaths increase Saturday. Increased U.S. deaths: 709. Increased cases: 66,533.

Florida has gone 16 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Saturday were 87,007, the day after 117,448 and three days after 140,849, the most since 149,936 March 1, 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9, and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 7.65 percent, which tied for a two-week high with March 28, one day after 6.91, a two-week low 6.13 April 1 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.36 percent, one day after 5.94, six days after 7.76, the highest since 9.55 March 14, a two-week low of 5.04 April 1.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.79 percent, one day after 8.54, a two-week high of 10.1 on March 28, a two-week low of 7.33 April 1 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,124,233, including 136,108 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 402 days, the death toll has reached 34,021, an average of 85 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,685, which rose by 2 to 664.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Saturday, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 andc 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

One Sunday ago, they rose by 22, which at the time was the least since 21 on Nov. 8.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County dropped to 2,690 from 2,692 after none more the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 5,981 and Broward is second at 2,720 with a decreased of 1.

St. Lucie went to 604 from 607, Martin to 310 from 311, Indian River to 286 from 285 and Okeechobee stayed at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,637 (1 decrease), No. 5 Pinellas 1,563 (2 decrease), No. 6 Duval 1,337 (12 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,273 (2 decrease), No. 8 Orange 1,214 (1 increase), No. 9 Marion 937 (no change), No. 10 Lee 933 (no change).

With a net increase of 6 deaths in South Florida of the 7 state total, which is 85.7 percent, there are 12,678, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 347, an average of 50 and 1.0 percent, compared with 496 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 29 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.2 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,558, which is different than the 5,520 increase because of an update from previous days.

For two days, cases exceeded 7,000.

Thursday's increase was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Last Sunday they rose by 4,794.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 five days ago. One week ago Monday, they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

A total of 21.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,160 compared with 1,575 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 359 one day after 434 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 707, St. Lucie 73, Martin 217, Indian River 24 and Okeechobee 15. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 460,653 and Broward is second at 223,152, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,407 for an average of 6,058 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,821 for an average of 5,403. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,219 per day in 407 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 184.7 with Michigan No. 1 at 533.4 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 69 each on March 12 and March 15

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 75 compared with 188 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 3,102 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 77. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,476,893 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 7.19 percent (day ago 7.17, two-week low 6.49 March 30, two-week high 7.64 March 28). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.98 percent (day ago 7.11, two-week high 8.17 five days ago, two-week low 6.75 two days ago).

St. Lucie: 10.67 percent (two-week low 4.58 percent day ago, two-week high 11.79 five days ago). Martin: 5.69 percent (day ago 4.44, two-week high 9.01 three days ago, two-week low 4.21 March 28). Indian River: 7.67 percent (day ago 6.04, two-week high 9.83 six days ago, two-week low 2.3 March 30). Okeechobee: 21.67 percent on 47 negative tests (day ago two-week high 25.4 on 47 negative tests, two-week low 1.59percent on 247 negative tests three days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,586 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,739, world 377.9. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,638 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,799. Six months ago New York was 15.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 187 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,674(2 decrease)

Infant to 4: 42,908 cases (144 increase), 581 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 133,826 cases (552 increase), 570 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,505,842 of the 2,084,173 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,081 (2 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,779,433 cases. Fatalities 5,787 (6 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Saturday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,388 (97 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,909 (8176 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,240 (36 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,953 (38 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,922 (33 ncrease).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,278 39 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,020 (17 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,150 (20 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,423 (14 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 86,969 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 85,748. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,540 (5 increase). Martin 767 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,732 (3 increase), Indian River 839 (1 increase), Okeechobee 411 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,131 are residents and staff of long-term care (16 dencrease). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,062 (2 decrease) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,007 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 561,783 Saturday (709 increase, seven days ago 712. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths in a single day. One week increase: 6,870 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,113(U.S.-high 170 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,036 (59 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,185 (76 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,402 (40 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 33 increase, No. 7 Illinois 13, No. 8 Georgia 52, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 74.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 30, No. 11 Massachusetts 3. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,638.

Cases

Total 31,151,495 Saturday (66,533 increase, seven days ago 62,974, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eleven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,595,224 (4,466 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,816,097 (4,198 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,934,640 (U.S.-high 7,283 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,276,830 (3,630 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 6,892, No. 7 Pennsylvania 4,882.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,939,080 Saturday (11,314 increase, seven days ago 8,697). The U.S. represented 6.6 percent of increase and overall 19.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 74,340 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 135,995,266 (703,769 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 567,926).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 351,469 (2,535 increase, record 4,211 Tuesday). Cases `13,445,006 (69,592 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 209,212 (2,192 increase with data review from 2020, record 1,803). Cases 2,278,420 (6,356 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 167,642 (794 increase, most since Oct. 18, record 1,283). Cases 13,205,926 (record 145,384, surpassing mark of131,968 Friday).

Europe: 3,277 new deaths, 187,108 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,080 (40 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,368,045 (2,589 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 113,923 (344 increase, record 993). Cases 17,567 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 102,649 (402 increase, record 635). Cases 4,632,688 (8,704 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 98,602 (207 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,023,785 (43,284, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 78,858 (169 increase, record 1,244. Cases 18,693 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,328 (no data, 149 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 10,876 increase Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 58,176 (749 increase, record 954 Thursday). Cases 24,856 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,256 deaths (30 increase, record 839. Cases 1,285 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 23,287 (36 increase, record 257). Cases 7,261 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,405 (27 increase, record 120). Cases: 3,697 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind Paraguay (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 increase Sunday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,768 (3 increase Sunday, record 40). Cases: 614 increase, record 1,241.

