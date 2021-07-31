Watch
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

Florida accounts for around 1/5 of all new cases in U.S.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date.
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 17:21:12-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday.

The state reached the new record as it become a new epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the Florida Legislature, has limited local officials' ability to impose measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday showed how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State. Only a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new daily cases.

The previous peak in Florida had been 19,334 cases reported on Jan. 7.

