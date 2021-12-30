Facial coverings to be mandatory again in Palm Beach County owned, leased buildings

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Facial coverings will soon be required once again inside Palm Beach County buildings that are owned and leased by the county.

In a news release Thursday morning, county officials said that starting at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 3, facial coverings will be mandatory for employees and the public inside all county owned and leased buildings until further notice.

County property includes any buildings where Palm Beach County's offices, divisions, and departments conduct business.

Officials said they're reinstating the mask mandate because of the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

"In order to continue providing critical government services and for businesses to remain open and viable we must work together to slow the spread," the county said in a news release.

If you refuse to wear a mask, law enforcement officers may issue a trespass warning and remove you from the building.