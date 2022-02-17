Watch
Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Workers wear protective equipment at a COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles. With the brutal omicron wave rapidly easing its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of the 50 states.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:16:16-05

This winter's omicron wave in the U.S. also bolstered our defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less disruption to society.

Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant.

One influential model looks at vaccinations, recent infections and other factors to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

Still, while the population is better protected, tens of millions of individuals are not because they are unvaccinated or have never been infected.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
