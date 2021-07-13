Dr. Alina Alonso, Palm Beach County health director, to give update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in more than a month, Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will provide an update about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Dr. Alina Alonso, the head of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, is scheduled to address commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and deliver new information about cases and vaccinations.

Last month, Alonso said Palm Beach County is "doing very well" with new COVID-19 cases, and the level of community transmission has dropped from "substantial" to "moderate." The next level below that is "low."

Florida Department of Health COVID-19 community transmission data on June 8, 2021.

However, it's unclear how the Delta variant, which has emerged as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, is impacting cases locally.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant accounted for an estimated 51.7% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. as of July 3.