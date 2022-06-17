DeSantis reverses course, allows Florida pediatricians to pre-order COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a major reversal affecting the health of countless children, Florida is now allowing pediatricians and other health care providers to pre-order doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday officially authorized both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to do the same this weekend.

The White House on Friday announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is now allowing health care providers to pre-order doses of the vaccine for their youngest patients.

"We believe it is critical to allow parents everywhere to have the choice to get their kids vaccinated and have a conversation with their pediatrician or health care provider," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a written statement.

Jean-Pierre added the Biden Administration will "pull every lever to get pediatricians across Florida vaccines as quickly as possible."

Earlier this week, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said the Sunshine State is not pre-ordering any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, arguing there's not enough data to support the vaccine for healthy children.

WPTV on Thursday spoke to Palm Beach County pediatrician Dr. Tommy Schechtman with Pediatric Partners, who said he's been unable to pre-order the vaccine through the Florida SHOTS program.

"We're extremely furious that we are not able to protect our children, our patients," Schechtman said. "We have many patients and parents that are upset, angry, anxious."

Following that interview, WPTV contacted the Florida Department of Health, which said "SHOTS will open to orders once the vaccine is approved for use," meaning emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Schechtman told WPTV on Friday he was able to finally place an order through Florida SHOTS, but the delivery has not yet been confirmed, so he doesn't know when he'll get the doses.

Schechtman said retail pharmacies should still be able to get the vaccine, along with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, a federally-qualified health center that is able to pre-order its supply directly from the federal government.

While DeSantis is allowing pediatricians to pre-order the vaccine, it appears the state will continue to hold off, meaning state and local health departments will not immediately have access to shots.

"This is an encouraging first step, and we urge the state to order vaccines for its state and local health departments, so that all Florida parents have the opportunity to get their children vaccinated," Jean-Pierre said in her statement.