Deaths rise by 98 on first anniversary of first 2 fatalities reported; cases' 4,690 vs. 5,975 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On the first anniversary Saturday of the first two deaths in Florida on Saturday, coronavirus deaths rose by 98, the first time under triple digits in 13 days compared with 135 the day before, and increased cases were 4,690 after 5,975 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced. Also, the state and Palm Beach County positivity rates dropped under the 5 percent threshold in four months.

Palm Beach County's deaths reduced by 2 in a data revision as the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee remained unchanged. St. Luce has not increased in three days.

California and Texas were the only states to post triple-digit deaths increases Saturday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,497. Increased cases: 58,411.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 1113,42, one day after 138,570, five days after 33,464, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.91, the first time under 5 percent and tied for the least since Oct. 28, one day after 5.15, and two-week high of a 6.92 Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.44 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, one day after 5.32, a two-week high of 7.13 Feb. 23 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.64 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, one day after 6.85, a two-week high of 9.84 six days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

Florida's cases reached 1,940,897, including 123,033 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 366 days, the death toll has reached 31,620, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,200, which increased by 9 to 580.

Deaths passed 31,000 residents on Tuesday, taking eight days for deaths to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

The last time cases were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27. In non-weekend data, Saturday's rise matched the lowest on Jan. 5.

One Saturday ago, deaths rose by 110.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County dropped to 2,508 from 2,510 after an increase of 12 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 24 to 5,554 and Broward is third at 2,4455 with 17 more.

St. Lucie stayed at 551, Martin at 294, Indian River at 267 and Okeechobee at 82 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,535 (2 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,474 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,193 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,174 (10 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,125 (8 increase) and No. 9 Lee 889 (3 increase).

With a net increase of 39 deaths in South Florida of the 98 state total, which is 44.0 percent, there are 11,711, which is 37.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 886, an average of 127 and 2.9 percent, compared with 921 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 53 over seven days for 2.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.4 percent with the world at 2.4 percent.

The number of new cases were 4,684, which is different than the 4,690 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Saturday's cases rose by 5,459.

On Monday, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 19.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 934 compared with 1,426 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 324 one day after 483 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 608, St. Lucie 84, Martin 27, Indian River 18 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 417,411 and Broward is second at 198,995 ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,215 for an average of 5,316 at 2.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 39,975 for an average of 5,711. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,232 per day in 371 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 173.0 with New York City No. 1 at 327.0(separate from rest of state, which is 215.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 175 on Feb. 4.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 231 compared with 294 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,352 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 67 and lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.

TESTING

Florida has reported 22,186,763 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.33 percent (day ago 5.84, two-week high 9.71 three days ago, two-week low 4.89 four days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.63 percent (day ago 6.26, two-week low 5.92 Feb. 24, two-week high 7.54 Feb. 20).

St. Lucie: 7.37 percent (day ago 6.96, two week high 10.88 three days ago, two-week low 5.69 Feb. 25). Martin: two-week low 2.61 percent (day ago 6.8, two-week high 8.89 Feb. 22). Indian River: two-week low 2.65 percent (day ago 3.3, two-week high 9.81 Feb. 20). Okeechobee: 11.11 percent on 64 negative tests (day ago 4.58, two-week low 1.98 on 247 negative tests two days ago, two-week high 13.86 on 87 negative tests Feb. 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,472 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,623, world 333.0. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,493 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,652. Six months ago New York was 17.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with a decrease of 1 in a data revision. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 163 (1 decrease).

55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,047 (31 increase)

Infant to 4: 37,883 cases (145 increase), 533 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 117,526 cases (465 increase), 509 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,364,620 of the 1,905,185 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,870 (1 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,615,990 cases. Fatalities 5,233 (17 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,637 (95 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,361 (49 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,619 (37 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,691 (25 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,145 (16 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,818 (62 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,496 (21 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,518 (16 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 899 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,030 (8 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 80,863 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 79,241. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,191 (8 increase). Martin 709 (4 increase), St. Lucie 1,515 (5 increase), Indian River 777 (21 increase), Okeechobee 379 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,761are residents and staff of long-term care (17 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,025 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 991 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 524,362 Saturday (1,497 increase, seven days ago 1,488, record 4,401). Thirteen states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 12,110 (2.4 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 53,866 (U.S. high 418 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,247 (84 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 44,367 (233 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,317 (55 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 37 increase, No. 7 Illinois 50, No. 8 Georgia 73, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 56.

Also with at least 50: No. 18 Virginia 91, No. 15 North Carolina 56, No. 12 Arizona 54, No. 11 Massachusetts 52, No. 32 Kentucky 52. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,323.

Cases

Total 28,952,952 Saturday (increase 58,411, seven days ago 64,154, record 300,282). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,497,578 (4,452 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,683,865 (5,472 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,674,380 (U.S.-high 7,647 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,197,267 (2,565 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 11 New Jersey 3,015.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,599,254 Saturday (7,742 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 8,344). The U.S. represented 19.6 percent of increase and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 61,649 (2.4 percent).

Cases: 117,068,403 (405,615 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 398,520).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 264,446 (1,498, record 1,840 Wednesday). Cases 10,939,320 (67,477 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 190,357 (779 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,125,866 (6,561 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,656 (108 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,192,088 (18,327 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,372 new deaths, 153,917 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 124,419 (158 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,213,343 (6,040 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 99,578 (307 increase, record 993). Cases 23,641 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 88,726 (441 increase, record 635). Cases 4,312,181 (11,022 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 88,444 (170 increase, record 1,437). Cases 23,306 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 72,470 (173 increase, record 1,244. Cases 8,235 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 71,138 (no data, 637 increase Friday, record 996). Cases 6,037 Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 45,159 (245 increase, record 674). Cases 14,857 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,647 deaths (81 increase, record 839. Cases 1,227 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,213 (21 increase, record 257). Cases 2,325 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,251 (40 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,054 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 13 increase Sunday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,634 (2 increase Sunday). Cases: 416 increase, record 1,241.

