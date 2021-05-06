Daily first-time positivty rates below 5%: Florida 4.99%, Palm Beach County 4.44%

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's daily first-time coronavirus positivity rate dropped below the target 5 percent for the first time in more than six months at 4.99, and Palm Beach County's 4.44 also was the least in half a year. Cases rose 4,504, one day after a U.S.-high 4,394 and deaths increased by 71 after 79 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 18 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 2.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 3 and in third place 162 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had net increase of one in St. Lucie. Okeechobee was unchanged.

No states reported a triple-digit deaths increase Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 776. Increased cases: 44,510. Until Wednesday, Florida was No. 1 for increased deaths in the U.S. for 12 days, and on Wednesday the state was the only one to report more than 3,000 cases.

Florida has gone 40 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 112,506, one day after 103,912 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.99 percent, the lowest since 4.96 Oct. 28, one day after 5.14, a two-week high of 7.30 April 25 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 4.44 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, one day after 4.57, a two-week high 7.15 April 26.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.38 percent, the lowest since 6.35 March 11, one day after 6.79, a two-week high 10.17 April 25 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,258,433, including 144,615 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 428 days, the death toll has reached 35,549, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,257, which rose by 2 to 708

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 one week ago Wednesday after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Thursday's rise was 54.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,781 from 2,778and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 11 to 6,218 and Broward is second, by 7 at 2,943.

St. Lucie went to 632 from 631, Martin at 320, Indian River at 299 and Okeechobee at 89with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,732 (7 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,623 (4 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,402 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,324 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,268 (7 increase), No. 9 Lee 973 (3 increase), No. 10 Marion 964 (4 increase).

With a net increase of 22 deaths in South Florida of the 71 state total, which is 53.7 percent there are 13,281, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 465, an average of 66 and 1.3 percent, compared with 388 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 14 over seven days for 0.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.9 percent.

The 4,623 new cases are different than the 4,5044 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24, the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 16.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 759 compared with 736 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 259 one day after 287 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 448, St. Lucie 79, Martin 19, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 11. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 488,303 and Broward is second at 238,834, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 30,221 for an average of 4,317 at 1.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,174 for an average of 5,3116. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,228 per day in 432 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21st in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 147.0 with Michigan No. 1 at 254.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 57 on April 14.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 227 compared with 256 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,915 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which the first time below 3,000 in a month and a decrease of 84. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 22,949,959, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 4.7 percent (day ago 4.87, two-week high 6.99 April 25). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 4.61 percent (day ago two-week low 4.51, two-week high 7.17 April 25).

St. Lucie: two-week high 9.41 percent (day ago 6.83, two-week low 2.28 April 22). Martin: 4.13 percent (day ago 6.12, two-week high 9.86 two days ago, two-week low 3.29 four days ago). Indian River: 3.52 percent (day ago 2.59, two-week high 5.12 three days ago, two-week low 1.82 four days ago). Okeechobee: two-week high 11.11 percent on 88 negative tests (day ago 6.52 on 86 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,057 negative tests April 22).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2 (-0.1).

Deaths per million: Florida 1,656 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,793, world 418.8. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,715 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,894. Six months ago New York was 14.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 48 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 207 (3 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,015(16 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,245 cases (130 increase), 625 hospitalized at one time (4 increase). Ages 5-14: 147,184 cases (512 increase), 613 hospitalized at one time (1 decrease in data revision).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,613,306 of the 2,216,159 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,246 (12 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,900,970 cases. Fatalities 6,192 (19 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,659 (89 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,220 (34 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,353 (53 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,770 (19 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,596 (25 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,419 (47 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,540 (20 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,539 (14 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 948 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,749 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 91,652 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 90,262. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,968 (12 increase). Martin 805 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,856 (4 increase), Indian River 878 (3 increase), Okeechobee 430 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,336 reresidents and staff of long-term care (8 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,071 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,018 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 579,275 Wednesday (776 increase, seven days ago 959, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Five states reported at least 50 more death. One week increase: 4,801 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,862 (U.S.-high 97 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,538 (55 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,417 (55 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,30 (56 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 34 increase, No. 7 Illinois 19, No. 8 Georgia 22, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 42.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 14, No. 12 Arizona 5, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 11.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,709.

Cases

Total 32,557,444 Wednesday (44,510 increase, seven days ago 55,125, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,646,729 (1,388 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,896,218 (2,504 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,045,904 (2,463 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,346,398 (2,410 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,255,302 (14,567 increase Wednesday, seven days ago 15,354, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.1 percent of increase and overall 18.2 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 91,565 (2.9 percent).

Cases: 155,829,137 (850,234 increase, record 904,627, seven days ago 894,236). India accounted for 45.0% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 414,645 (2,781increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,936,464 (75,652 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 226,188 (record 3,780, surpassing 3,689 Sunday). Cases 20,665,148 (382,315 increase, world record 401,993 Saturday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 218,007 (267 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,355,985 (3,021 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,822 new deaths, 115,798 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,570 (27 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,425,940 (2,144 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 122,005 (267 increase, record 993). Cases 10,585 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 111,895 (360 increase, record 635). Cases 4,847,489 (7,975 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 105,631 (244 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,706,378 (26,000 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 84,593 (308 increase, record 1,244). Cases 21,266 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,566 (167 increase, record 996). Cases 6,317 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 68,482 (349 increase, record 954). Cases 3,896 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 45,077 (161 increase, record 481). Cases 2,576 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 76,015 deaths (388 increase, record 495 Saturday). Cases 14,806 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 73,568 deaths (349 increase, record 496). Cases 15,872 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 65,865 deaths (record 663 increase, fourth most in world, surpassing 561 Thursday). Cases 24,079 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,557 deaths (46 increase, record 839. Cases 2,073 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,450 (54 increase, record 257). Cases 7,378 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 10,560 (60 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,071 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 5 increase Thursday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,851 (4 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 574 increase, record 1,241.

