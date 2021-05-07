Daily first-time positivity rates stay below 5%; Florida 4.7%, Palm Beach County 3.89%

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's daily first-time coronavirus positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent at 4.7, the least in six months, and Palm Beach County's 3.89 also was the lowest in half a year. Cases rose by 4,165, after the second day in a row a U.S. high, 4,504, and deaths increased by 86 after 71, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 14 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 9.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 7 and in third place 160 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had net increase of five in St. Lucie. Okeechobee was unchanged.

Only Michigan reported a triple-digit deaths increase Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths: 789 Increased cases: 47,366. Until Wednesday, Florida was No. 1 for increased deaths in the U.S. for 12 days.

Florida has gone 41 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 111,951, one day after 112,316 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.7 percent, tied for the lowest since Oct. 24, one day after 4.98, a two-week high of 7.30 April 25 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.89 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, one day after 4.444, a two-week high 7.15 April 26.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.05 percent, the lowest since 5.95 Oct. 24, one day after 6.38, a two-week high 10.17 April 25 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,262,598, including 144,892 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 429 days, the death toll has reached 35,635, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,346, which rose by 3 to 711

Residents' deaths passed 35,000 one week ago Wednesday after 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Friday's rise was 777.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,788 from 2,781 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 14 to 6,232and Broward is second, by 5 at 2,948.

St. Lucie went to 637 from 632, Martin at 320, Indian River at 299 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,737 (5 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,624 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,404 (2 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,332 (8 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,270 (2 increase), No. 9 Lee 973 (no change), No. 10 Marion 965 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 31 deaths in South Florida of the 86 state total, which is 36.0 percent there are 13,322, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 474, an average of 67 and 1.3 percent, compared with 402 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 18 over seven days for 0.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 4,302 new cases are different than the 4,504 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Thursday they rose by 4,302.

Before the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24, the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 17.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 711 compared with 759 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 279 one day after 259 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 415, St. Lucie 81, Martin 24, Indian River 29 and Okeechobee 5. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 489,014 and Broward is second at 239,249, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 29,080 for an average of 4,154 at 1.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,016 for an average of 5,288. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,225 per day in 433 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 20th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 143.4 with Michigan No. 1 at 235.2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 58 on April 14 and April 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 86 compared with 277 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,850 2,915 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, one day after the time below 3,000 since April 5 and a decrease of 65. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,015,561, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 4.52 percent (day ago 4.71, two-week high 7.00 April 25). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 4.11 percent (day ago 4.6, two-week high 7.18 April 25).

St. Lucie: 8.5 percent (day ago two-week high 9.51 percent, two-week low 4.66 April 30). Martin: 5.53 percent (day ago 4.14, two-week high 9.86 three days ago, two-week low 3.29 five days ago). Indian River: two-week high 6.32 percent (day ago 3.32, two-week low 1.82 five days ago). Okeechobee: 6.32 percent on 90 negative tests (day ago two-week high 11.11 percent on 88 negative tests, two-week low 2.28 percent on 214 negative tests April 24).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2 (-0.1).

Deaths per million: Florida 1,660 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,795, world 420.6. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,717 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,898. Six months ago New York was 14.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 48 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 210 (3 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,029(14 increase)

Infant to 4: 47,245 cases (106 increase), 629 hospitalized at one time (4 increase). Ages 5-14: 1148,114 cases (418 increase), 614 hospitalized at one time (4 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,616,693 of the 2,220,240 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,257 (11 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,904,701 cases. Fatalities 6,219 (27 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 34,741 (82 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,245 (25 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,391 (38 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,791 (21 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,609 (13 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,481 (62 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,557 (17 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,552 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 948 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,758 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 91,858 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 90,489. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,986 (18 increase). Martin 808 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,865 (9 increase), Indian River 878 (no change), Okeechobee 431 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,345 reresidents and staff of long-term care (9 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,073 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,018 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 580,064 Thursday (789 increase, seven days ago 854, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Five states reported at least 50 more deaths Thursday. One week increase: 4,736 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,927 (65 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,572 (34 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,474 (57 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,447 (57 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 34 increase, No. 7 Illinois 40, No. 8 Georgia 19, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan U.S.-high115.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 7, No. 11 Massachusetts 5, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 14.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,713.

Cases

Total 32,604,810 Thursday (47,366 increase, seven days ago 58,199, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,648,276 (1,547 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,898,579 (2,360 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,048,644 (2,585 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,348,176 (1,778 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 3,514.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,269,383 (14,014 increase Thursday, seven days ago 15,299, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.3 percent of increase and overall 18.2 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 90,296 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 156,690,314 (861,094 increase, record 904,792 seven days ago). India accounted for 47.9% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 417,176 (record 2,531 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,009,023 (72,559 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 230,168 (record 3,980, surpassing 3,780 Wednesday). Cases 21,077,410 (world record 412,262 increase, surpassing 401,993 Saturday).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 218,173 (166 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,358,831 (2,846 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,800 new deaths, 116,063 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,583 (13 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,428,553 (2,613 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 122,263 (258 increase, record 993). Cases 11,807 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 112,246 (351 increase, record 635). Cases 4,855,128 (7,639 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 105,850 (219 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,728,090 (21,712 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 84,811 (218 increase, record 1,244). Cases 17,014 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,726 (160 increase, record 996). Cases 7,960 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 68,993 (510 increase, record 954). Cases 6,431 increase, fourth highest in world, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 45,451 (374 increase, record 481). Cases 2,576 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 76,414 deaths (399 increase, record 495 Saturday). Cases 16,490 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 73,906 deaths (338 increase, record 496). Cases 18,409 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 65,865 deaths (398 increase, record 663 Wednesday). Cases 24,086 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,620 deaths (63 increase, record 839. Cases 2,149 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,489 (39 increase, record 257). Cases 7,992 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 10,625 (65 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,375 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 13 increase Friday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,860 (9 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 525 increase, record 1,241.

