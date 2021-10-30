COVID shots more protective than past infection, study shows

NEW YORK — Health officials say they have more evidence that vaccinations can offer better protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity from a prior infection.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

A new study found that unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were five times more likely to get COVID months than fully vaccinated people who did not have a prior infection.

The study reviewed more than 7,000 people across nine states, measuring infections and hospitalization rates three to six months after either vaccination or initial infection. The study was published in the CDC's weekly journal, the MMWR.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention led the study and released it Friday.