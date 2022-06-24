Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 vaccines available to young children in Palm Beach County

Available to children between five months and six years old
The Moderna Baltimore vaccine trial site had just 150 slots for kids, but received thousands of inquiries from parents trying to enroll their children.
Photo courtesy: Greg Marsh
The Moderna Baltimore vaccine trial site had just 150 slots for kids, but received thousands of inquiries from parents trying to enroll their children.
The Moderna Baltimore vaccine trial site had just 150 slots for kids, but received thousands of inquiries from parents trying to enroll their children.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 14:22:59-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is scheduling pediatric patient visits for children between the ages of five months and six years old to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations will be administered by a C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic pediatrician and will begin on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Lantana, West Palm Beach and Belle Glade clinics.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses one month apart with the exception of a third dose for certain immunocompromised children.

A parent or guardian must be present for the appointment and there is no cost for the vaccination shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized this vaccine and recommends that all children, including those who have already contracted COVID-19, get vaccinated.

To make an appointment or to learn more about the primary care, dental care, women's health or behavioral health services, call 561-642-1000 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms