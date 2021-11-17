Watch
COVID-19 vaccine available to children ages 5-11 in St. Lucie County

AP
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 17:46:57-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County will begin offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 years on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The Pfizer shots will be available by appointment only.

To make an appointment, call 772-462-3800, listen to the menu, and select option 1.

A second dose of the vaccine will be needed three weeks after the first dose.

The follow-up appointment will be made during the first visit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone over the age of 5 to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

