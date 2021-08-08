COVID-19 testing and vaccination site open in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — In the last few days there have been new sites for testing and vaccination open throughout South Florida in the wake of the dramatic upturn in COVID-19 cases.

It was a slow day on Sunday for the recently opened site at the Mid-County Senior Center in Palm Springs. The opening of the testing center is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

There are also signs in Spanish since there is a large Hispanic population in this area.

Palm Beach County health officials continue to push for vaccination and minimize the spread of the delta variant.

Meanwhile, medical experts say if in the event a person did contract COVID-19, their symptoms are likely to be more mild, if they have any at all.

The vaccine can also aid in preventing future mutations from developing.

“It’s a respiratory virus like the flu, or the common cold, or the original variant of SARS-COV-2, so it spreads through our respiratory secretions, person-to-person, so the same measures we’ve taken before to prevent respiratory illness will work here,” said Dr. Danile Rhoads, a microbiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mid-County Senior Center (Main Auditorium)

3680 Lake Worth Road

Palm Springs, FL 33461

Open: Mon. – Sun., 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary, and insurance is not required. For questions about this location, please call the Florida Department of Health at (850) 583-2419.