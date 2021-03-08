COVID-19 'long-hauler' says vaccine helped symptoms

After experiencing COVID-19 symptoms months after the initial diagnosis, one woman says getting vaccinated made all the difference.

She says the vaccine made her feel better.

It's been a long road for Amanda Finley.

"Well, my COVID long haul journey has certainly been a roller coaster," said Finley, a COVID-19 Long Hauler.

Being a COVID-19 long hauler means that months after getting the virus, she is still feeling symptoms from it. Until now.

"I got the Moderna vaccine on February 8th," said Finley.

She said she felt sick for a week after the first dose.

But, somehow feels like her normal self again - crediting it to the vaccine.

"My heart rate is normal now. I can breathe better now. I can go up the stairs and I don't feel like I am going to die," she said.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said they haven't heard of something like this and that it's unlikely the vaccine is her cure.

But that isn't stopping Finley from telling other in her long hauler friends about her experience.

"Two or three people in the group said hey I got the vaccine and it knocked me out for a little bit, but all my symptoms are gone and I thought wow that's really cool what a great coincidence," said, Finley.

She hopes that doctors research the connection between long haulers and the vaccine because she says when all hope is lost, this vaccine gave her back her life.

"So, if this is one key that unlocks this door to understanding that's amazing," she said.