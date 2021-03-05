COVID-19 liability shield bill for businesses clears Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some say it is a measure to protect jobs. Others worry it will cost their freedoms. Regardless, COVID-19 liability protection for Florida businesses is moving ahead.

House lawmakers gave final approval to HB 7 Friday morning, 83-31. The vote even siphoned some support from Democrats, who have mostly been opposed to it.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, was happy to see the major GOP agenda item move so quickly.

"Obviously this is a significant piece of legislation," Sprowls said. "I think what it underscores is the need. It underscores the severity of the situation. We're trying to get Florida back on her feet. In order to do that, we need businesses to thrive."

E.W. Scripps Co. House Speaker Chris Sprowls was pleased that the COVID liability protection bill passed the House Friday.

The policy shields businesses from lawsuits if a judge believes they made "a good faith effort" to follow virus protections. It also requires plaintiffs to provide a physician's affidavit indicating a COVID-19 illness resulted from a business's actions.

Supporters believed it would stem a tide of frivolous litigation -- despite few filings to date.

"It may be 50 lawsuits now, but if we don't do this it'll be 50,000 lawsuits soon," said State Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples. "Fifty-thousand and every business owner will suffer."

E.W. Scripps Co. State Rep. Bob Rommel is among the supporters of the bill who believe it will stop frivolous litigation.

Opponents hammered the measure for broad language, saying it would strip employees and customers from access to the court system. Others questioned its need.

"Our small businesses are facing real problems right now -- not imagined ones," said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa. "Instead of just focusing on COVID liability, we should be focused on real relief.”

The legislation next heads across the hall, where senators have been working on their version (SB 72). The policies will need to be reconciled and passed by both chambers before heading to the governor.

The House and the Senate are also working on similar bills to shield health providers from COVID liability. They are also taking priority this session and getting traction in committees.