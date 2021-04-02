Churches continue to modify plans ahead of Easter Sunday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Houses of worship across South Florida were unable to celebrate Easter in person last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, many are making adjustments to ensure a safe and fulfilling Holy Week.

Many congregations are still hosting online services as the pandemic continues, but many houses of worship have made significant adjustments over the last year to find a safe approach to celebrate the holiday.

The CDC is offering guidance to observe religious holidays.

They say worshippers who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

Safer Ways to Observe Religious Holidays

Attending gatherings to observe religious and spiritual holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

The safest way for unvaccinated people to observe religious and spiritual holidays this year is to gather virtually or be outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.

Enjoy traditional meals with those who live with you

Practice religious holiday customs at home

Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor

Watch virtual religious and cultural performances

Attend religious ceremonies virtually

If you plan to celebrate with others, being outdoors is always safer than staying indoors.

