China weighs exit from 'zero COVID' and the risks involved

BEIJING (AP) — Even as authorities lock down cities in China’s worst outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit from what has been a successful but onerous COVID-19 prevention strategy.

Public health experts caution that any plans to ease zero COVID measures are still sporadic and preliminary, and no timeline has been set.

However, public messaging, a new study and officials indicate China is exploring a possible relaxation of some of its restrictions.

Change does not appear imminent, with more than 15,000 new cases this month in multiple outbreaks across the country.

For now, the government is sticking with the tried-and-true policy of lockdowns, repeated mass testing of millions of people and two weeks or more in quarantine for arrivals.