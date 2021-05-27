Caridad Center in Boynton Beach now offering expanded hours for COVID-19 vaccine

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Caridad Center is opening up vaccinations during the workweek for the first time. It is their latest effort to close the disparity gap among the most vulnerable communities.

Red vaccination signs have been placed at the entrance of the Caridad Center in Boynton Beach to let people know they have expanded their days in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're not going to turn anybody away. We believe shots and arms, no matter where you’re from, it is going to benefit all of us for everybody to be vaccinated," said Laura Kallus, CEO of the Caridad Center.

It is the first time that the non-profit organization is offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the workweek -- Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Laura Kallus explains how the extra hours will allow the Caridad Center to accommodate more members of the community.

It's with help through a partnership with Curative -- a COVID-19 health care startup company based out of California.

"It can be so much more accommodating for the community because you know they don't have to get there on a certain day. We prefer everybody to make a reservation to make an appointment," Kallus said. "Call the Line and get an appointment, but being able to offer the walk up as well. It's just really important that people can do it at their convenience."

During their large-scale weekend vaccination clinics, the center says they have vaccinated close to 1,500 people.

Now, with more days offered, the center is focusing more efforts on the Hispanic community, which suffered significant infections and deaths and now is also falling behind on vaccinations.

"Certainly data has shown that the underserved community has had more challenges with regards to the vaccine than some others," said Scott Giebler, Vice President of Development & Communications at the Caridad Center. "Our goal is to bridge that gap and help those individuals and their families get vaccinated as well."

Scott Giebler says the Caridad Center is working to vaccinate help vaccinate members of the underserved community.

Below are the times that the Caridad Center is offering the COVID-19 vaccine:

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are provided by the Department of Health. The vaccination shots will be administered to Caridad patients and other members of the community.

For more information about the vaccination program please call the Caridad Center Vaccine hotline at 561-600-1675.

