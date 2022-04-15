Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California delays coronavirus vaccine mandate for schools

California Jobs
Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021, file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
California Jobs
Posted at 11:16 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 23:16:14-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least the summer of 2023.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the change on Thursday.

California was the first state to announce it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

But the mandate will not take effect until federal regulators give final approval to the vaccine for children.

That hasn’t happened yet.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval happens.

State officials say the mandate will not happen before July 1, 2023.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News