California delays coronavirus vaccine mandate for schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least the summer of 2023.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced the change on Thursday.

California was the first state to announce it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

But the mandate will not take effect until federal regulators give final approval to the vaccine for children.

That hasn’t happened yet.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval happens.

State officials say the mandate will not happen before July 1, 2023.