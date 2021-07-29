As COVID-19 cases surge, more people getting first doses of vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The daily pace of people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is the highest it's been in three weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed Wednesday.

On a seven-day average, 382,106 people are starting their vaccinations each day, according to CDC data compiled by CNN. That's a 35% increase over last week's pace.

The CDC revised its guidelines Tuesday and is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in part of the U.S. where COVID-19 is surging.

CDC

Florida currently leads the nation in the number of variant cases.

All but one county in Florida is deemed to have high levels of community transmission, according to the CDC. That includes Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Although more people have gotten vaccinated amid the surge, it's still a far cry from the number of individuals who were receiving their shots just a few months ago.

CDC data shows that the number of new doses administered topped 4.4 million on April 8. Since then, however, the numbers have dropped precipitously, falling below 2 million on May 22 and then plummeting below 1 million in June.

The last time more than 1 million new doses were administered was June 11.