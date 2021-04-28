Anne Gannon tells employees to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's tax collector is telling her employees to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

Anne Gannon released a statement Wednesday in which she said it is her expectation "that all employees will receive" one of the COVID-19 vaccines by June 15.

Her statement came a day after she told the Palm Beach Post that two of her employees tested positive for coronavirus within the past two weeks.

Gannon told the newspaper that every time an employee tests positive, "it costs our business money and it gives us an inability to meet our customer needs."

She said employees may be able to apply for a religious or medical exemption.

"While our intent is to avoid any staff members leaving their employment with us, we will respect the decision of employees who elect not to be vaccinated for reasons other than an approved medical or religious exemption," Gannon said.

She said her office is also making arrangements with the Health Care District of Palm Beach County to bring its mobile vaccination vans to the different tax collector locations.