Allen West, former Florida congressman, hospitalized with COVID-19

Diagnosis comes after attending 'packed house' fundraising event
In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, Texas gubernatorial hopeful Allen West speaks at the Cameron County Conservatives anniversary celebration, in Harlingen, Texas. West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.
Allen West
Posted at 6:04 AM, Oct 11, 2021
PLANO, Texas — Tea party firebrand Allen West is hospitalized with COVID-19 but says he's "doing great."

The candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas told The Associated Press on Sunday that he has "no complaints" and is "just relaxing" at a hospital in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

West said he got a good night's rest and was awaiting the results of an early morning chest X-ray.

West and his wife, Angela, were diagnosed with the virus after attending a "packed house" fundraising event last week. He has said he's "suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication."

West represented Florida's 22nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013.

