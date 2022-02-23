20K free N-95 face masks available in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Free N-95 face masks are now available in Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the federal government just delivered a shipment to 20,000 masks two non-profits, FoundCare and Genesis Community Health.

FoundCare has seven clinics around the county. The non-profit will give the masks to patients first, then make them available to the public.

Genesis Community Health is giving away masks at its offices as well.

Below are the locations:

FoundCare



2330 South Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL

5867 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

Genesis Community Health

