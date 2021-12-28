2 more COVID-19 sites coming to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two more COVID-19 testing sites will soon open in Palm Beach County amidst the climbing demand.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard said the new sites will be located in Riviera Beach and Boynton Beach.

“One would be in Riviera Beach at the Wells Recreation Center and we’re still trying to finalize the location in Boynton Beach,” said Commissioner Mack Bernard.

https://twitter.com/LinnieSupall/status/1475967583560077319

A COVID-19 testing site in West Palm Beach experienced an overwhelming four-hour wait time on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The line at a drive-thru site at Gaines Park, located at 1501 North Australian Avenue, was cut off at 2 p.m. to ensure everyone could be tested before the facility closed for the day.

The new locations are expected to alleviate congestion at the current sites in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton.

“We have 170 private locations, but for our testing locations in the county the wait time is four to five hours,” said Commissioner Mack Bernard. “So we’re urging our residents to be a little patient and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated.”

Lengthy wait times for COVID tests have been reported across the state and around the county during the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.

At the same time, Palm Beach County leaders are working to get in-home testing kits that the federal government will also provide.

The new location in Riviera Beach is expected to open by the end of this week.

An opening date for the Boynton Beach site has not been determined.

For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites across Palm Beach County, click here.