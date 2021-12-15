Watch
Community

Actions

WPTV, American Red Cross help victims of devastating tornadoes

Relief telethon from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gerald Herbert/AP
A water pipe spews water amid rubble from destroyed homes in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky.
water pipe spews in rubble of homes damaged by tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
Posted at 8:25 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 20:29:21-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has teamed with the American Red Cross to provide help to the victims of the devastating tornadoes.

The heartland tornado relief telethon will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WPTV. The number to call is 855-678-GIVE.

Donations can also be made online through the American Red Cross website.

At least 88 people across five states were killed in the tornadoes, including in hardest-hit Kentucky.

There are several other ways to help:

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund: Kentucky's governor established the relief fund to help on-the-ground efforts and provide relief to families that are going to need to rebuild.

Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser: Facebook has offered to pay all processing fees so 100% of donations go directly to the nonprofit.

United Way of Kentucky: A disaster recovery fund has been set up to support Kentucky communities in need of assistance. The organization says 100% of funds received will go directly to the recovery efforts in affected communities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.