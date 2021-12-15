WPTV, American Red Cross help victims of devastating tornadoes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has teamed with the American Red Cross to provide help to the victims of the devastating tornadoes.

The heartland tornado relief telethon will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WPTV. The number to call is 855-678-GIVE.

Donations can also be made online through the American Red Cross website.

At least 88 people across five states were killed in the tornadoes, including in hardest-hit Kentucky.

There are several other ways to help:

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund: Kentucky's governor established the relief fund to help on-the-ground efforts and provide relief to families that are going to need to rebuild.

Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser: Facebook has offered to pay all processing fees so 100% of donations go directly to the nonprofit.

United Way of Kentucky: A disaster recovery fund has been set up to support Kentucky communities in need of assistance. The organization says 100% of funds received will go directly to the recovery efforts in affected communities.