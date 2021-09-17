Treasure Coast Food Bank needs your help during Hunger Action Month

A concerning trend regarding America’s poverty rate is reigniting the push to end hunger in South Florida.

This week, the U.S. Census Bureau is reporting the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines.

In 2020, there were 37.2 million people in poverty, approximately 3.3 million more than in 2019.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank is working to meet the need by supporting with on-going food distribution sites across the region during Hunger Action Month.

“Every day we meet people who face impossible choices between buying food and paying a utility bill, making a rent payment, or picking up a prescription,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Every week, there are 250,000 people needing help with food, more than twice the number we saw before COVID.”

September 17th is Go Orange Day, where everyone is encouraged to wear orange and support the fight against food insecurity.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida’s Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with millions of meals each year.

Help #TCFoodbank #StopHunger by participating in our Inaugural Out Run Hunger 5k (Run and Walk)

🏃‍♀️ Run over to https://t.co/L2BoLFidgB and sign up

🏃‍♀️ family friendly event. Every dollar raised provides 8 meals to OUR neighbors in need.

FOOD SHOULD NOT BE AN IMPOSSIBLE CHOICE pic.twitter.com/aUBfIACYmz — Treasure Coast Food Bank (@tcfoodbank) September 16, 2021

There are several events taking place throughout Hunger Action Month for people to donate, advocate, or raise awareness:

-Out Run Hunger 5K on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce.

-The Fall Flavors Food & Beer Pairing on Sept. 22 at Sailfish Brewery

-Hops Against Hunger, a month-long food drive taking place at craft breweries throughout the Treasure Coast.

To find out more about the food drives and events taking place during Hunger Action Month, click here.