Chilly temperatures don't deter South Florida fairgoers

The coldest weather of the season has some people split — some love the change while others can't wait for it to warm up.

Hundreds of people are braving the chilly temperatures to attend the South Florida Fair, which continues until Jan. 30.

Monday's daytime temperatures were in the 60s, and people were spotted at the fair wearing light sweaters and jackets.

WPTV Chris and Sarah Perez attended the South Florida Fair on Monday.

However, South Florida will see temperatures dipping into the 40s once the sun sets.

Families who came to the fair with children said they brought extra blankets to make sure everyone stayed warm.

Some visitors said it's been a while since they have experienced sweater weather when the fair is going on.

"The weather is beautiful. Either way, an extra jacket doesn't hurt, rather it will be cold and chilly than a hot day," said Sarah Perez. "It's a nice change for Florida."

"Sweaters! Getting warm by wearing warm outfits. We never get to do this. We're Floridians," Patrica Omran.

If you do plan to come to the fair Monday night, be sure to bring a light sweater or jacket.