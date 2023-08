JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Whether you're a high school student looking for community service hours or just have some free time and a love for sea turtles, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center wants you.

Volunteers are needed for everything from helping care for the turtles to working in the gift shop.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and able to work a minimum four-hour shift once a week for a minimum of six months.

Click here to apply.