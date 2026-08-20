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WPTV connects with the community at House of Music PSL in Port St. Lucie for Let's Hear It

Members of the WPTV will be at House of Music PSL, located at 1973 SW Savage Blvd #203, from noon to 6:30 p.m.
Lets Hear It Port St Lucie August 2026 .jpg
Myia Hodge/WPTV
Lets Hear It Port St Lucie August 2026 .jpg
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PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is in Port St. Lucie on Thursday at House of Music PSL from noon to 6:30 p.m. as part of its Let's Hear It community engagement series.

House of Music PSL is located at 1973 SW Savage Blvd #203.

WPTV is connecting with the community and actively listening to your stories.

WPTV held another Let's Hear It meet-up event on Wednesday at the Resource Depot in West Palm Beach.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

Let's Hear It full screen (with email address)

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening