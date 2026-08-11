WPTV brings 'Let's Hear It' education focus to West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie Aug. 19-20

WPTV is connecting with you in your community and actively listening to your stories!

Our next two Let's Hear It meetups in August are focused on education.

Let's Hear It: Join WPTV on Aug. 19-20

The first event is Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Resource Depot in West Palm Beach. WPTV will be there from 9 a.m to 6:30 p.m. Resource Depot is located at 2508 Florida Ave. in West Palm Beach.

RELATED: Check out more "Let's Hear It" coverage

Second Event in Port St. Lucie

Then on Thursday, Aug. 20, WPTV will be at the House of Music PSL in Port St. Lucie from noon to 6:30 p.m. House of Music PSL is located at 1973 SW Savage Blvd #203 in Port St. Lucie.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.