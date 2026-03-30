LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The soggy Sunday weather didn't deter hundreds of people from gathering at the Palm Beach Pride Festival in downtown Lake Worth Beach.

WPTV spent the afternoon listening to the community during our "Let's Hear It" event.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV connects with crowds at Palm Beach Pride

WPTV connects with crowds at the Palm Beach Pride Festival

WPTV's Todd Wilson, T.A. Walker, Vannia Joseph and Michael Hoffman heard from people at our tent, which drew groups who wanted to talk about a variety of issues impacting their daily lives, ranging from community events to health concerns.

Palm Beach County HIV Care Council members said raising awareness remains critical.

"I can tell you officially, 62% of the (HIV) cases in Palm Beach County are age 50 and up. Yes, that's an issue," said Lia Head-Rigby, who works with Palm Beach County's HIV Services.

Many attendees sought solutions for daily frustrations, including traffic issues along Boynton Beach Boulevard and Interstate 95.

"Ever since they started construction, I avoid that area as much as possible now because it's so frustrating," Thomas James said. "Investigate the traffic pattern and adjust the light because it backs up all the way to I-95. And I'm sure there's been an accident from that."

Others we spoke to used the moment to highlight positive stories. One local resident directed, produced and starred in a show, "Our Family Pride", which highlights the LGBTQ+ community.

"And it shows this journey, not just of this man late in life coming out, but it shows the journey of the family coming together, standing together as a family," Glen Evelyn said.

For information about our next "Let's Hear It" event, stay tuned on WPTV.com or follow us on our social media platforms.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.