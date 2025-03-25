ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — At a recent Let's Hear It event in Royal Palm Beach, anchor Tania Rogers spoke with Mair Armand.

She is a board member of the Women of the Western Communities group, which was established in 1977.

'Women of the Western Communities' offers scholarship to graduates

Armand said they are looking forward to awarding college scholarships to women who live in the western communities.

For years, they have helped women heading to college who are over 18 and have a financial need.

"Our group has always been involved and invested in helping women in the area in any way that we can," Armand said. "So this just seemed like a natural step from helping high school seniors, a natural step to help women who are going back to school to help their families that could use some financial help that we can help lift because we are all about that."

The western communities include Royal Palm Beach, The Acreage, Loxahatchee, Westlake and western Lake Worth.

The deadline to fill out the scholarship application is March 31.

Click here to learn how to apply.