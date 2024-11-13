Why this kind of dog is more prone to spinal issues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — French bulldogs, called Frenchies, are cute, but be careful because they are prone to spinal issues.

And at WPTV's last Let's Hear It meet-up event at the Palm Beach Zoo, we met Aimee Galarza, who provides therapy and resources for owners with this breed of dog.

A&E IVDD French Bulldog Rescue A french bulldog in the care of A&E IVDD French Bulldog Rescue.

Aimee is the founder of A&E IVDD French Bulldog Rescue. IVDD stands for intervertebral disc disease.

Aimee said spinal or disc conditions are common in French bulldogs. They are more prone to it due to their shorts legs and long bodies. The spinal condition can cause difficulty walking or even paralysis.

"Not only do we rescue, we also offer services for families that are wanting to keep their dogs and learning the proper day-to-day care with their new lifestyle, whether it's affecting the back legs or the front legs," Galarza said. "I always suggest to seek your neurologist first. Then once you come up with a plan with your neurologist, I'm always able to incorporate what works for us and share everything that we do on a daily basis to rehabilitate these dogs."

Aimee said she re-homes a majority of the dogs due to the cost and the care of the dogs. Her goal is helping people keep their pets instead of surrendering the dog.

You can learn more about A&E IVDD French Bulldog Rescue by clicking here or emailing Frenchieivddrescue@gmail.com.