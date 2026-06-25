West Technical Education Center brings trade certifications to Belle Glade residents

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The WPTV team couldn't help but notice a giant truck near a recent Let's Hear It meet-up at the library in Belle Glade.

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass connected with the people behind the truck and the mission at West Technical Education Center in Belle Glade. They were there to spread the word about their many programs to get people trained and ready to find work.

“West Tech is really appropriate for high school students and adults looking to learn a trade and get certifications that lead to work," Adrian Dowdell with the education center said.

Dowdell explained they have programs in culinary, welding, carpentry and much more.

They also work with community and business partners to help people find work in Belle Glade and surrounding communities.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.