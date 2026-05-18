Vero Beach nonprofit Green Heart Tribe transforms city spaces with flowers, lighting and color

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Three women with a vision for a more beautiful Vero Beach are helping transform parts of the city one colorful project at a time.

The nonprofit group, known as the Green Heart Tribe, started a little more than three years ago after its founders noticed something missing in the beachside community they love.

WATCH BELOW: 'We want people to feel like they're part of something,' Vice President, Cindy O'Dare tells WPTV

Vero Beach nonprofit raises $100K to beautify Ocean Drive and beyond

“We noticed our town looked a little tired,” said Jordan Wakeland, Green Heart Tribe President. “When you travel and you see flowers in New York or small towns all over the U.S., you think, how did they do that? And we haven’t been able to get there yet.”

What started as a simple idea quickly turned into a growing nonprofit focused on beautifying Vero Beach through flowers, landscaping, lighting, and public spaces designed to make residents and visitors feel more connected to the area.

“We did our first fundraiser in my carport just to see if people were even interested,” Vice President Cindy O'Dare laughed. “We had a huge turnout and raised $37,000 in the pouring rain.”

That event evolved into an annual women's hat luncheon, which has since moved to the McKee Botanical Gardens and helped raise more than $100,000 over the last three years.

That far surpasses what the city is able to budget for beautification.

The city’s annual beautification budget, according to documents, is only around $10,000.

“They showed us, this is our budget, and you realize, wow,” O'Dare said.

The nonprofit’s projects have already made a visible impact along Ocean Drive and Sexton Plaza. Funding from the Green Heart Tribe has helped add palm trees, fresh paint, lighting, flowers, and decorative planters throughout the area.

“It makes you feel good and you want to be surrounded by pretty things,” said Deana Marchant, Vice President of the Green Heart Tribe. “This is a resort town, Vero Beach is in general. We want the people who do come here, we don’t necessarily want it to be bigger, just a little more special where we are.”

The group’s next project will focus on adding hanging plants to light poles in Humiston Park near Ocean Drive. The founders also hope to expand beautification efforts into mainland Vero Beach in the future.

Information about supporting the Green Heart Tribe can be found on its website.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.