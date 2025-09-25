Urban Youth Impact offers free, private school for at-risk kids in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A faith-based nonprofit in West Palm Beach is making strides to expand its free private school to better help children from underserved families.

The organization, Urban Youth Impact, recently participated in our "Let’s Hear It" event at the Literacy Coalition in Palm Beach County last month.

It's located on the west side of North Australian Avenue, just north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Urban Youth Impact serves as a pillar of support for at-risk youth.

Members attended our "Let’s Hear It" event to raise awareness about their initiative offering private Christian school education, free of charge, to at-risk students.

"Let's get the word out and see if there's any connections with you guys," said Connor Lee, a representative from the organization.

Founded 28 years ago as a grassroots effort to assist disadvantaged children with resources and faith, Urban Youth Impact has been on a mission to foster growth and success in their students.

"We try to love them where they're at, equip them, prepare them for life in the future," said Lee.

Eight years ago, the organization took a significant step by establishing Carver Christian Academy, a private Christian school.

Their current focus lies in serving K-5th grade children from low-income families in the Tamarind Corridor and Riviera Beach.

"As long as you're in the local area, and we can get the parents on board, sign up for the Step Up funds, we can get them in our school," Lee added, emphasizing the accessible pathway to education for local families.

Thanks to generous donors, grants, and Step Up scholarships, tuition is fully paid for.

It's a big help for students' families, who the non-profit says have an average annual median income of $15,000 to $20,000.

"Education is not something that's prioritized in our community," Principal Daniella Leonce said. "A lot of crime, gang-related activity, fatherless homes. Coming from the place that our community is coming from, receiving high-quality education is a massive need and huge disparity."

Leonce also mentioned a significant boost in enrollment, with the school welcoming 114 students this year, compared to just 65 last year.

She attributes the school’s growth to successful word-of-mouth about their achievements, noting that students have progressed from a mere 15% grade reading level to an impressive 77%.

“We’re trying to reach as many kids as we possibly can,” Leonce stated. "We're faith-based, we're Christian, we put Jesus Christ above everything, so we get to choose what curriculum we're teaching, we get to choose all of our teachers, where they're teaching, what position we're working in."

The school prides itself on maintaining a low teacher-to-student ratio, with the largest class size capped at 15 students. Each classroom is staffed by two educators: one focusing on academics and another termed a "shepherd," who supports students coping with trauma or emotional stress caused by their home life, emphasizing their spiritual and behavioral needs.

Urban Youth Impact is also dedicated to providing aftercare, mentorship programs, and initiatives that prepare high school students for college and the workforce.

Last year, the high school students celebrated a 100% graduation rate, with all students either advancing to college or enlisting in the military.

As Urban Youth Impact continues to thrive, they have developed a growth plan to expand the grade levels they offer, with plans to extend their education offerings up to 8th grade classes in the coming years.