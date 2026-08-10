STUART, Fla. — Through WPTV's "Let's Hear It" community meet-ups, anchor Ashley Glass has built a meaningful friendship with someone making a real difference in local schools.

Zurhe Beytas founded the nonprofit Zuhre's World, and she regularly updates the WPTV team on her community work. Her latest mission? Making sure students have everything they need to succeed when the new school year begins.

"The more I give, the hungrier I get to do even more," Beytas explained.

WATCH:

'The more I give, the hungrier I get': Nonprofit on a back-to-school mission

Glass joined Beytas and her team at Pinewood Elementary School in Stuart, where they surprised students with hundreds of backpacks filled with essential school supplies—everything from notebooks to socks.

"Students really need socks," said Principal Amy Porter. "You wouldn't believe how often kids come to the office needing them. When you think about all the little things—water bottles, scissors, rulers—most people don't realize how much our students need and appreciate these basics."

This annual back-to-school giveaway happens thanks to ongoing community support and donations that keep flowing in throughout the year.

Want to get involved? You can support Zuhre's World and future community efforts by visiting their website at zuhresworld.org.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.