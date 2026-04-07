Residents raise concerns over lack of shade, shelter at bus stops along Boynton Beach Boulevard

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A concern brought forward during WPTV’s “Let’s Hear It” community engagement event is now prompting questions about rider safety and comfort along a major Boynton Beach roadway.

Resident Denise Andrews said she’s been trying to get answers about why so many bus stops along Boynton Beach Boulevard lack shade or shelter, especially as South Florida heads into the hot and rainy summer months.

“I've consulted with Palm Beach County and I've asked them about the bus stops,” Andrews said.

Her main concern: why riders are left exposed to the elements.

“People should have an enjoyable space to at least go and sit during the hot summer days, it's awful,” she said.

Along Boynton Beach Boulevard—from Bethesda Hospital West to Federal Highway and Seacrest Blvd, there are approximately 40 bus stops.

A WPTV visit to the area found that many of them offer little to no protection from sun or rain.

While walking about half a mile along the corridor, WPTV reporter Vannia Joseph observed several stops, with only one providing shaded covering.

During that visit, rider Vladislav Tishin said he depends on the bus weekly, no matter the weather.

“When it's raining it's the hardest to take the bus, because you have to stay and become wet,” Tishin said.

Seeking answers, WPTV reached out to the city of Boynton Beach about why shelters are missing at many stops and whether improvements are being considered.

In a statement, city officials pointed to space limitations and coordination challenges as key factors:

“The primary factor determining whether a bus shelter can be installed at any given stop is the availability of an easement or sufficient land to physically accommodate the structure. Many stops along Boynton Beach Boulevard are located in areas where the right-of-way is too narrow, or where adjacent private property does not allow for the necessary easement to construct a shelter. In those cases, the City is limited in its ability to install amenities regardless of the level of need or demand.



Additionally, bus shelter placement and amenities along this corridor involve coordination with Palm Tran, Palm Beach County's transit authority, as they operate the routes that serve these stops. Any improvements must align with both the City's infrastructure constraints and Palm Tran's planning priorities.”

Despite the challenges, city leaders said they are aware of residents’ concerns.

Officials added they are continuing to evaluate opportunities to improve transit amenities where possible, particularly as temperatures rise and the rainy season approaches.

For Andrews, and others who rely on public transportation, the hope is that those improvements come sooner rather than later.

WPTV

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.