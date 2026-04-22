Port St. Lucie residents demand action on dangerous Rosser Boulevard after 319 crashes since 2020

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents along Rosser Boulevard are demanding immediate traffic safety improvements after police data revealed 319 crashes have occurred on the roadway since 2020, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

WATCH BELOW: 'They passing cars like it's a highway,' Maria Acosta tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Rosser Boulevard traffic safety crisis in Port St. Lucie

Maria Acosta, who has lived along Rosser Boulevard for nearly a decade, said the once-quiet street has transformed into what neighbors call "Rosser Racetrack" due to excessive speeding and dangerous driving conditions.

Residents Fear for Family Safety

"When I bought this house, I said, 'Oh, it's so quiet,'" Acosta told WPTV. "Not anymore."

The longtime Port St. Lucie resident said she no longer allows her grandchildren to play in the front yard due to safety concerns about speeding vehicles on Rosser Boulevard.

"They're not allowed to go to the front because of that, because of the speeding," Acosta said. "They're passing cars like it's a highway."

Fatal Crash Highlights Ongoing Dangers

WPTV first reported on Rosser Boulevard safety concerns in July following a fatal crash in front of resident Peter Overhuls' home. The crash underscored the severity of the traffic safety issues plaguing the Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

"If it would have been the other way, a pickup truck would have been right in my living room," Overhuls said.

Traffic News Neighbors concerned about road known as 'Rosser Racetrack' after fatal crash Tyler Hatfield

New Development Increases Traffic Concerns

The March opening of Rosser Lakes Preserve along the roadway has intensified residents' worries about increased traffic volume and potential for more accidents on Rosser Boulevard.

"How many more people are going to be killed on this road before something's done?" Overhuls asked.

Police Enforcement Shows Mixed Results

Port St. Lucie Police Department data shows officers have issued more than 1,256 traffic citations on Rosser Boulevard since 2020, and the department reports increased enforcement efforts in the area. However, residents say temporary enforcement measures are insufficient to address the ongoing safety crisis.

WATCH BELOW: 'This is not going to stop,' Peter Overhuls tells WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield

Neighbors concerned about road known as 'Rosser Racetrack' after fatal crash

City Requires Community Action for Traffic Changes

Port St. Lucie city staff conducted a traffic calming study in 2020, but officials said Rosser Boulevard did not meet the criteria for traffic safety modifications at that time. Since then, the city has added sidewalks, signage and road striping to the area.

City officials told WPTV that residents must request a new traffic calming study and obtain a petition signed by 50% of neighbors to initiate any permanent traffic safety improvements on Rosser Boulevard.

Why This Matters Now

As Port St. Lucie continues rapid growth and development, residential streets like Rosser Boulevard face increasing pressure from higher traffic volumes. The combination of new attractions like Rosser Lakes Preserve and ongoing residential expansion creates urgent need for proactive traffic safety measures to protect families and prevent future tragedies.

WPTV

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.