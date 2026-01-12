Palm Beach Gardens homeowner fights year-long battle over dangerous culvert repairs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens homeowner has been fighting for more than a year to get a damaged culvert repaired in his Shady Lakes neighborhood, expressing frustration as multiple agencies pass responsibility for the potential safety hazard.

Bruce Honig first noticed the deteriorating culvert about a year and a half ago. He became concerned when he saw children climbing on it to fish, worried someone could get seriously injured.

"If you put your foot on it, or if a kid put his foot in the wrong spot, he could get really hurt," Honig said.

Honig has contacted the city of Palm Beach Gardens, the South Florida Water Management District, and the Northern Palm Beach County Improvement District, trying to determine which agency should handle the repairs.

"Trying to figure out who's responsible for repairing this," Honig said.

So far, no agency has claimed responsibility for the culvert, leaving Honig frustrated with the bureaucratic runaround.

"Frustrated? Yes, very frustrated," Honig said.

The South Florida Water Management District recently sent Honig a letter stating the issue falls under the Northern Palm Beach County Improvement District's jurisdiction. Honig spoke before that board last fall, but months later, the problem remains unresolved.

"They said they'll look into it, and that was about four or five months ago," Honig said.

Dan Beatty, executive director of the Northern Palm Beach County Improvement District, confirmed that Shady Lakes falls within their jurisdiction and they are responsible for the community's lakes. However, he said documentation doesn't clearly establish who owns the culverts.

An engineering review committee is examining the matter and will make a recommendation to the board in February. Beatty said the district wants to confirm ownership before spending public money on repairs.

Honig hopes this isn't another delay tactic, comparing the situation to emergency services that respond immediately rather than scheduling committee meetings months in advance.

"You call the fire department and they don't say they're going to have a committee meeting in four or five months to talk about it," Honig said.

