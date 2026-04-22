New York couple moves to Boca Raton as growing trend of northerners relocate to South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. — They made the move away from New York, with a brief stop in California. It was time to return to the east coast, but they didn’t return home to New York. Instead, this young couple headed a bit more south.

Andrew and Samantha Benin moved to Boca Raton at the start of the year to raise their two children and open a medical practice.

The doctors wanted to raise their family away from the hustle of New York, and they found Boca Raton to be the best place to build a business and grow. They opened their medical practice aiming to help the community in growing parts of the city. Samantha is a cardiologist and Andrew practices internal medicine.

"This is the time to kind of take advantage of this opportunity, because once it's already big, the way Miami gets big, you can't tap into it as much," Samantha Benin said.

Boca Raton Is Boca Raton's advertisement in Times Square paying off? Victor Jorges

The Benins said they are thrilled so far and are already off to a great start. They noted that people have been extremely kind and they do not feel much of a difference from the Northeast, aside from the weather. Because the population is already so intertwined with New York City, they feel right at home.

"You know that’s the easiest transition is you’re just moving from New York to New York with better weather. It’s New York with palm trees," Samantha and Andrew Benin said.

The couple hopes to grow their business in other areas of Boca Raton when the time comes, but they are not planning on leaving. They have moved to the area for good.

Is Boca Raton's advertisement in Times Square paying off?

I have been tracking the growth of Boca Raton and have previously reported on efforts from the city to attract people from New York. The city has spent money advertising in New York, targeting CEOs and decision-makers in companies.

City officials said they have received calls and emails about the initiative. A city website listing all the benefits of bringing a company to the area has received more than 4,000 visits since last summer.

According to a realtor who works with people straight from New York, new residents are also gravitating toward Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens and Delray Beach.

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