Mom on a mission: Vero Beach woman publishes book advocating for access to Braille resources

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach mother who set out to connect families with resources for those with impaired eyesight is continuing her mission two years later.

Janie Desir spoke to WPTV anchor Ashley Glass at a Let's Hear It event in May 2024, and shared how she is legally blind and has a son on the autism spectrum.

Her eye condition worsens over time, and back then, she couldn't get the free early learning tools in Braille she was seeking out.

That was Desir's cue to start advocating.

"I feel like a mother that is out on a mission to help everyone," Desir said.

Now, Desir regularly plans gatherings with fellow parents facing similar challenges and shares free resources she's learned about while on her personal journey.

WATCH:

Vero Beach mom publishes book advocating for access to Braille resources

Desir's latest accomplishment is authoring a book titled 'Teaching Your Baby the Numbers in Braille.' It's intended for newborns through 5-year-olds, and Desir told Glass her goal is to make braille literacy accessible for everyone.

Learn more about the book and Desir's advocacy work here.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.